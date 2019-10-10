 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH low-flying helicopter wreck VIP podium at Indonesian army parade

10 Oct, 2019 06:37
A Mil Mi-35 © SASA DJORDJEVIC / AFP
Something went profoundly wrong when pilots manning a Russian-built attack helicopter flew too low during Indonesia’s spectacular military event.

Footage shared by netizens shows a Mil Mi-35 helicopter approaching a VIP podium heavily decorated with patriotic banners. Seconds later, the entire installation collapses like a house of cards as the powerful aircraft makes the devastating fly-by.

Fortunately, no one was hurt at the parade marking the 74th anniversary of the Indonesian armed forces.

The country’s army use six Mi-35s, with more to come under a Russian-Indonesian defense deal. The two-seat helicopter is the latest upgrade of the battle-tested Mi-24 Hind helicopter, which has seen action in numerous conflicts across the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

