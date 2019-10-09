 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Residents told to close doors, windows to block toxic fumes from fuel leak on Belgian motorway

9 Oct, 2019 09:32
Get short URL
Residents told to close doors, windows to block toxic fumes from fuel leak on Belgian motorway
File photo © REUTERS / Francois Lenoi
Belgian officials in Nimy, close to the French border, are warning residents to keep their doors and windows shut to block out the fumes from a spill of flammable liquid that happened on a nearby motorway overnight.

Part of the E19 highway near Nimy in Mons remains closed after a tanker truck turned over around 1:30am local time Wednesday, leaking its highly flammable load. Firefighters are using absorbent foam to clean up the site, according to local reports. 

In a Facebook post, the governor of the Province of Hainaut, Tommy Leclercq, and Mons Mayor Nicholas Martin urged people to keep away from the affected area, and that residents should stop ventilating their homes and cars for the time being.

© Google Maps

“Firefighters, police and civil protection are mobilized on site to ensure security and stabilize the situation as soon as possible,” they said. The motorway is likely to remain closed until at least Wednesday afternoon.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies