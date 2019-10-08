 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

India receives first Rafale fighter jet from France (PHOTO, VIDEO)

8 Oct, 2019 16:11
Get short URL
India receives first Rafale fighter jet from France (PHOTO, VIDEO)
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sits in the first Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jet. © REUTERS / Regis Duvignau
Dassault Aviation has delivered the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets ordered for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2016. India’s defense minister was quick to seize an opportunity to try out the new addition to the fleet.

Rajnath Singh led the Indian delegation to Mérignac, France, for the handover ceremony of the French-built warplane. The date coincides with the birthday of the IAF and falls just after a Hindu religious festival for worshiping tools and weapons, which gave the Indian official a chance to perform a good luck ritual for the jet.

The minister also tried out the jet, jumping in the second seat and letting the lead test pilot from Dassault take it for a short flight, local media reported.

The French producer used the opportunity to highlight the long record of military cooperation it has with the Asian powerhouse.

India purchased the French aircraft as part of New Delhi’s effort to diversify its fleet. India initially wanted to add as many as 126 new light fighter jets to its arsenal, but the ambitious plan had to be adjusted due to rising costs and budgetary considerations. The delivery of 36 Rafales is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Also on rt.com India in doubt on buying US combat drones over cost & functionality – reports

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies