US F-16 fighter jet crashes in western Germany

An American F-16 has crashed in an area of forest near Zemmer in western Germany, according to the German Air Force.

The pilot was able to eject out of the aircraft in time and was taken to hospital suffering minor injuries. According to a US Air Force spokesperson, the plane crashed during a routine training flight.

The plane came down in an uninhabited area, according to German broadcaster SWR. Police received emergency calls about the crash at around 3:15pm local time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

