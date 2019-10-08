 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US F-16 fighter jet crashes in western Germany

8 Oct, 2019 14:10
US F-16 fighter jet crashes in western Germany
FILE PHOTO ©  AFP / US AIR FORCE / Daniel HUGHES
An American F-16 has crashed in an area of forest near Zemmer in western Germany, according to the German Air Force.

The pilot was able to eject out of the aircraft in time and was taken to hospital suffering minor injuries. According to a US Air Force spokesperson, the plane crashed during a routine training flight.

The plane came down in an uninhabited area, according to German broadcaster SWR. Police received emergency calls about the crash at around 3:15pm local time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

