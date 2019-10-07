‘Spread the word’: Melbourne woman posts warning of needle in grapes (PHOTOS)

Australian police are investigating a new suspected case of needles in fruit after a woman in Melbourne posted a message on Facebook warning that she had found one in some grapes.

“Please check all your grapes before eating especially if your giving them to your kids!” Chloe Shaw wrote on Facebook when sharing images of the fruit.

Victoria Police confirmed to Australian media that they are investigating the incident, adding that “anyone found to be contaminating food products can be charged with a serious indictable offence with penalties including up to 10 years in jail.”

A fruit safety crisis erupted in Australia in September 2018 after sewing needles were found lodged in scores of strawberries. Police received over 150 complaints and some stores temporarily pulled strawberry stock from their shelves. In the following weeks, consumers complained of needles found in other fruit.

A 50-year-old strawberry farm supervisor was arrested in Brisbane in connection with some of the early fruit-tampering complaints.

In August and September 2019, police said they were investigating the discovery of needles inside strawberries bought in two Melbourne suburbs.

