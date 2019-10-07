 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US troops will no longer be in ‘immediate area’ as Turkey prepares to cross into northern Syria – White House
‘No longer in the area’: US troops will neither help nor hamper Turkey’s cross-border operation in Syria

The US will neither support or otherwise be involved in the looming Turkish military operation in northern Syria, nor will it interfere, as American troops will no longer be in the “immediate area,” the White House has announced.

The US has apparently achieved its immediate goal in the region – nothing less than singlehandedly defeating Islamic State terrorist group and capturing hundreds of their fighters, obviously – and will now generously allow Turkey to take over, Donald Trump’s spokesperson has announced following the US leader’s Sunday call with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The United States will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial 'caliphate', will no longer be in the immediate area,the White House statement reads.

The apparent withdrawal of US troops from the strategic region that Washington has been clinging to for so long, was framed as a huge victory for American taxpayer.

“Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years… The US will not hold them for what could be many years and great cost to the United States taxpayer,” the two paragraph short statement said, for the second time reminding Americans that it was the US and only the US that defeated the spooky ‘caliphate.’

