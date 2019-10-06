 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Four people killed after gunman opens fire in a bar in Kansas

6 Oct, 2019 10:04 / Updated 1 second ago
Four people have been killed and at least five others injured in a shooting in Kansas City, the city’s Police Department has revealed.

Local media is reporting that the incident took place shortly before 1:30am within the vicinity of the Tequila KC bar on Central Avenue in downtown Kansas. The victims were all Hispanic males, according to 41 Action News.

The suspect has not yet been detained and further information was not immediately available.

