 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

India’s space agency delights stargazers with new lunar PHOTOS on International Observe the Moon Night

6 Oct, 2019 00:06 / Updated 0 seconds ago
Get short URL
India’s space agency delights stargazers with new lunar PHOTOS on International Observe the Moon Night
©  ISRO
Encouraging space enthusiasts all over the world to celebrate lunar science and exploration, the Indian and US space agencies offered fresh views of our satellite through a trove of photos and a visualization of the Moon surface.

The International Observe the Moon Night event is held annually, around the anniversary of the launch of the first artificial satellite Sputnik 1 back on October 4, 1957, when the Moon is in first quarter and offers the best observing conditions along the terminator line. Thousands of people around the globe participated in hundreds of events this weekend, interpreting the term ‘observe’ broadly and celebrating the Moon one way or another.

For the occasion, India released a fresh trove of photos of the Moon’s less explored South pole, captured by the Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC) onboard Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-2. Despite the failed Moon landing attempt by Lunar lander Vikram, the orbiter continues its scientific research as part of India’s most ambitious space mission to date.

©  ISRO

To make sure no sky watcher is left disappointed in case of a cloudy weather, last month NASA released a spectacular animation of the lunar landscape, composed of data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). The CGI moon kit was originally intended for internal use at NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio, but the agency decided to release it online to make the raw data more “accessible to a general audience.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies