 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Paris police knifeman ‘heard voices’ before deadly rampage

4 Oct, 2019 11:52
Get short URL
Paris police knifeman ‘heard voices’ before deadly rampage
Police officers and soldiers stand guard near the Paris police prefecture after Thursday's knife attack. © Global Look Press
The Paris police attacker “heard voices” during an agitated “fit of dementia” the night before murdering four of his police colleagues in a deadly knife rampage, according to his wife.

Computer expert Michael Harpon was shot in the head by a police officer after killing three men and one woman with a ceramic knife in a frenzied attack at police headquarters in Paris on Thursday. Two other people were hurt during the incident but their injuries are not believed to be live-threatening.

Also on rt.com Stabbing attack at Paris police HQ: What is known

In the aftermath of the bloodbath, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Harpon, who was a recent convert to Islam, had “never shown any behavioural problems” during more than 15 years with the force.

Investigators questioning Harpon’s wife Iham say he became “incoherent” during a deranged episode on Wednesday night before waking “abruptly” on the morning of the killing spree, BFM reported.  

The 45-year-old, who was born in the French Caribbean territory of Martinique, had worked for the police since 2003 without ever raising any red flags with authorities. Officials say there is no indication that the attack was an act of terror but added that no theory has been ruled out at this stage of the investigation. 

© Global Look Press

“It is important to emphasise you are not a terrorist because you are Muslim and converting to Islam is not an automatic sign of radicalisation. The facts need to be looked at carefully,” government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told Franceinfo radio on Friday. “We do not have any indication that the perpetrator was radicalised,” she added.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies