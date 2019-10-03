 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Israeli military pokes fun at Iranian ‘Mean Girls,’ but who’s really obsessed?

Published time: 3 Oct, 2019 20:46 Edited time: 3 Oct, 2019 20:48
Get short URL
Israeli military pokes fun at Iranian ‘Mean Girls,’ but who’s really obsessed?
The Israeli military has fired off a ‘Mean Girls’-inspired insult at its Iranian enemies, the latest in a series of hit-or-miss social media misadventures. Israel’s GIF specialists seem to be a bit obsessed with Tehran.

“There’s no one meaner than the mean girls of the Middle East,” the Israel Defense Forces quipped from its Twitter account on Thursday, alongside a photo of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and military commander General Qasem Soleimani, all three photoshopped into the Illinois high school portrayed in the movie ‘Mean Girls’.

The tweet elicited a mix of laughs and groans. “I think we should discuss our MoD budget,” one Israeli sarcastically replied. “It’s funny because Netanyahu is SUCH a Gretchen,” another jeered.

Though October 3 is being celebrated online as #MeanGirlsDay – a reference to a line in the 2004 comedy – the Israeli government has a peculiar fondness for using the movie to mock Iran. After Ayatollah Khamenei called the Jewish state a “cancerous tumor” to be “eradicated” last June, the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC shot back with a spicy GIF, asking Khamenei “why are you so obsessed with me?”

The obsession with gif-based warfare, however, seems entirely one sided. To be fair, the Israeli military often jumps on board other pop culture trends too, with these efforts sometimes backfiring spectacularly.

The IDF celebrated the 25th anniversary of the sitcom ‘Friends’ last month with a video featuring a group of its soldiers recreating the show’s iconic opening sequence, along with the title “IDFriends.”

Also on rt.com ‘The One Where They Commit War Crimes’: IDF tweet celebrating Friends sitcom's 25th anniversary backfires spectacularly

The tweet was panned on social media. “Love the one where Chandler fires white phosphorus into a hospital,” responded one user. “The one where Joey snipes a child,” another tweeted. Even supporters of the IDF rolled their eyes, telling the force to stop clowning around and “be soldiers.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies