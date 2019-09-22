 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘The One Where They Commit War Crimes’: IDF tweet celebrating Friends sitcom's 25th anniversary backfires spectacularly

Published time: 22 Sep, 2019 22:57 Edited time: 22 Sep, 2019 23:03
©  IDF
Israeli Defense Forces have jumped on Friends-anniversary bandwagon with a video tweet recreating the title sequence of the 25-years-old sitcom. Judging from social media reactions, even IDF’s friends thought it was bad taste.

The video posted on IDF’s official English language account showed a group of young soldiers occupying a set of chairs in front of a fountain and opening umbrellas with IDFriends title running on top.

“Our soldiers couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate #Friends25 than celebrating...with friends,” the tweet read.

Whoever is running the twitter account has surely failed in the art of 'Unagi' as the post brought mostly unfriendly reactions many of which were inspired by the sitcom.

"Love the one where Chandler fires while phosphorus into a hospital," responded one user. "The one where Joey snipes a child," went on another.

"The One Where Rebekah Bulldozes a House" and "The One Where Ross Shoots A Medic And Laughs About It On Tape" were other suggestions.

Even those users who seemingly supported IDF commented that it was "tone deaf" and that the military should not do things like that.

So far its unclear if IDF would respond the feedback or if it would just be a "moo point" for them.

