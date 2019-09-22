‘The One Where They Commit War Crimes’: IDF tweet celebrating Friends sitcom's 25th anniversary backfires spectacularly

Israeli Defense Forces have jumped on Friends-anniversary bandwagon with a video tweet recreating the title sequence of the 25-years-old sitcom. Judging from social media reactions, even IDF’s friends thought it was bad taste.

The video posted on IDF’s official English language account showed a group of young soldiers occupying a set of chairs in front of a fountain and opening umbrellas with IDFriends title running on top.

“Our soldiers couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate #Friends25 than celebrating...with friends,” the tweet read.

F•R•I•E•N•D•S



Our soldiers couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate #Friends25 than celebrating...with friends 💙 pic.twitter.com/kYsTjAoAAH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 22, 2019

Whoever is running the twitter account has surely failed in the art of 'Unagi' as the post brought mostly unfriendly reactions many of which were inspired by the sitcom.

"Love the one where Chandler fires while phosphorus into a hospital," responded one user. "The one where Joey snipes a child," went on another.

The one where Phoebe shot a schoolgirl at a checkpoint.

The one where Joey fired a rocket into an arab child's head.

The one where Rachel shelled boys playing football on a beach.

The one where Monica bulldozed a village.

The one where Ross dropped white phosphorous on a playpark — Two Flames (@msjenniferjames) September 22, 2019

"The One Where Rebekah Bulldozes a House" and "The One Where Ross Shoots A Medic And Laughs About It On Tape" were other suggestions.

Great episode, can't wait to rewatch — The Raging Insomniac (@InsomniaAndPEDs) September 22, 2019

Even those users who seemingly supported IDF commented that it was "tone deaf" and that the military should not do things like that.

I support you but you don't need this. You really don't. Stop. Be soldiers. — More human than human. (@david_morris47) September 22, 2019

So far its unclear if IDF would respond the feedback or if it would just be a "moo point" for them.

