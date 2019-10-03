 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Paris police HQ attacker was recent convert to Islam – media

Published time: 3 Oct, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 3 Oct, 2019 16:17
Security personnel is seen after an attack on the police headquarters in Paris, France, October 3, 2019. © REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A knife-wielding attacker, who killed four French officers inside police headquarters in Paris before being shot dead, had converted to Islam around 18 months, BFM TV reports.

The information is yet to be officially confirmed. 

The suspect in Thursday’s attack was a staffer, who worked at the headquarters for around 20 years and, according to his colleagues, never caused any problems. He brought a ceramic knife to the historic building at Ile de la Cite, in the heart of Paris, and attacked four colleagues (three male, one female).

The perpetrator was killed by another officer, who shot him with an automatic rifle. So far, there has been no official comment regarding the attacker’s motives, but there were reportedly “tensions” between him and his direct supervisor.

