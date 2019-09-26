 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Jacques Chirac: From hopping a subway turnstile to lighting up at inappropriate moments. A career in PHOTOS

Published time: 26 Sep, 2019 13:08 Edited time: 26 Sep, 2019 13:26
Get short URL
Jacques Chirac: From hopping a subway turnstile to lighting up at inappropriate moments. A career in PHOTOS
August 29, 1986: A beaming PM Jacques Chirac dons his hosts’ traditional headdress and flower necklaces on arrival in the capital of the French protectorate of New Caledonia. © AFP / Remy Moyen
Jacques Chirac, who died Thursday aged 86, was one of France’s most iconic presidents. The charismatic leader was certainly not camera-shy in his time – and there is no shortage of iconic images spanning his illustrious career.

Here’s a look back at some of the best.

© AFP / Jean Claude Delmas

December 5, 1980: An energetic Chirac hops the turnstile at the Auber station of the Paris Métro. He was there for the opening of an exhibition of modern art. Chirac was the mayor of Paris at the time.

© Getty Images / KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho

June 20, 1974: A picture of irony; Chirac lights the cigarette of none other than France’s health minister, Simone Veil, at a press conference on the legalization of abortion at the Matignon Hotel

© AFP

July 27, 1975: Chirac and his wife Bernadette holding their children Laurence and Claude during an official visit to Romania. The children are wearing traditional Romanian dress.

READ MORE: Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at age 86

© AFP

August 30, 1976: Chirac poses with Jasmine, his Braque d’Auvergne, a native French breed, a gift from President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing. The photograph was taken during a three-week holiday at Chirac’s Bity Castle in Sarran, Corrèze.

© AFP

January 26, 1976: PM Chirac removes his glasses and inspects a bust during a visit to the Taj Mahal Museum in Agra, India.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies