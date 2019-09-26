Jacques Chirac: From hopping a subway turnstile to lighting up at inappropriate moments. A career in PHOTOS

Jacques Chirac, who died Thursday aged 86, was one of France’s most iconic presidents. The charismatic leader was certainly not camera-shy in his time – and there is no shortage of iconic images spanning his illustrious career.

Here’s a look back at some of the best.

December 5, 1980: An energetic Chirac hops the turnstile at the Auber station of the Paris Métro. He was there for the opening of an exhibition of modern art. Chirac was the mayor of Paris at the time.

June 20, 1974: A picture of irony; Chirac lights the cigarette of none other than France’s health minister, Simone Veil, at a press conference on the legalization of abortion at the Matignon Hotel

July 27, 1975: Chirac and his wife Bernadette holding their children Laurence and Claude during an official visit to Romania. The children are wearing traditional Romanian dress.

READ MORE: Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at age 86

August 30, 1976: Chirac poses with Jasmine, his Braque d’Auvergne, a native French breed, a gift from President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing. The photograph was taken during a three-week holiday at Chirac’s Bity Castle in Sarran, Corrèze.

January 26, 1976: PM Chirac removes his glasses and inspects a bust during a visit to the Taj Mahal Museum in Agra, India.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!