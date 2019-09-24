 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6.3-magnitude quake hits off Puerto Rico’s coast

Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 03:36 Edited time: 24 Sep, 2019 04:22
© USGS
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Puerto Rico at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers some 80 kilometers north of the town of San Antonio, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

The earthquake was registered at 03:23 UTC on Tuesday. No tsunami warning has been issued yet.The closest residential area to the epicenter of the quake is San Antonio, a small town with a population of just over 2,000 people, and the municipality of Isabella in the north-western part of the island.

Strong tremors were reported across the island, with terrified locals taking to social media to share firsthand accounts of the quake.

“I am still shaken to the core. It was very strong. I was really scared,” a netizen based in Aguadilla, a town on Puerto Rico’s northwestern tip, tweeted.

Witnesses reported they heard “long sound like if it was thundering” before the jolts rattled the ground.

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, with magnitudes of about 4.6 or greater.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

