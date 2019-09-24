6.3-magnitude quake hits off Puerto Rico’s coast

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Puerto Rico at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers some 80 kilometers north of the town of San Antonio, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

The earthquake was registered at 03:23 UTC on Tuesday. No tsunami warning has been issued yet.The closest residential area to the epicenter of the quake is San Antonio, a small town with a population of just over 2,000 people, and the municipality of Isabella in the north-western part of the island.

Absolutely terrifying earthquake in Puerto Rico! — Law & Justice (@TeamBlue2020) September 24, 2019

Dude, I'm hi af. I'm from Puerto Rico and I just experienced an earthquake. So I'm laying relax, clothelss in my leaving room, watching Netflix and I start to feel my sofa shaking and I 1/2 — SuperJezus (@SuperJezus1) September 24, 2019

Strong tremors were reported across the island, with terrified locals taking to social media to share firsthand accounts of the quake.

“I am still shaken to the core. It was very strong. I was really scared,” a netizen based in Aguadilla, a town on Puerto Rico’s northwestern tip, tweeted.

In Aguadilla Ramey By the Golf Course. I am still shaken to the core. It was very strong. I was really scared. — Vivian Ruiz (@ExelVRuiz) September 24, 2019

Witnesses reported they heard “long sound like if it was thundering” before the jolts rattled the ground.

Yabucoa and very strong and before it a loud and long sound like if it was thundering — Aracelis Gonzalez (@KeiYen2228) September 24, 2019

Mayaguez. House shook for about two minutes, settled down, then we felt another about ten minutes later. — Audrey Binkowski (@laughmom) September 24, 2019

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, with magnitudes of about 4.6 or greater.

BREAKING: There have now been 4 earthquakes to rattle Puerto Rico tonight:

4.6 (aftershock)

4.6 (aftershock)

4.7 (aftershock)

6.0 (the original one) pic.twitter.com/mt3nlz3mAt — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 24, 2019

DETAILS TO FOLLOW