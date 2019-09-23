 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Just in time for Oktoberfest: German court rules hangovers are officially an ‘illness’ 

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 20:24
© Reuters / Andreas Gebert
If you’ve ever called in “sick” to work after one too many beers the night before, the law might be on your side if your boss finds out — at least in Germany, where a court has ruled that hangovers are officially an “illness.”

The decision came after a drinks firm which markets its “anti-hangover” shots and drink powders was taken to court, accused of making illegal health claims about hangover cures.

In its ruling, the Frankfurt court said that firms could not "ascribe any properties for preventing, treating or healing a human illness or give the impression of such a property.”

Those human illnesses include hangovers, the court said, explaining that an illness can be defined as “even small or temporary disruptions to the normal state or normal activity of the body.”

Tiredness, nausea and headaches are symptoms of the hangover illness, even if it is a self-inflicted one. It was not relevant, the court added, that the symptoms usually disappeared and no medical treatment was necessary.

The ruling is likely to be music to the ears of Germans as the annual Oktoberfest kicked off in Munich just days ago.

