‘This is Earth, not Mars’: Alarmed locals share photos of blood-red sky in Jambi, Indonesia (VIDEOS)
Some residents have been posting their footage using the hashtag #prayforjambi and calling on the government to take stronger action to put out the fires and battle the haze.
Ini sore bukan malam. Ini bumi bukan planet mars. Ini jambi bukan di luar angkasa. Ini kami yang bernafas dengan paru-paru, bukannya dengan insang. Kami ini manusia butuh udara yang bersih, bukan penuh asap.— Zuni Shofi Yatun Nisa (@zunishofiyn) September 21, 2019
Lokasi : Kumpeh, Muaro Jambi #KabutAsap#KebakaranHutanMakinMenggilapic.twitter.com/ZwGMVhItwi
Desa Betung, Muaro Jambi#AsapKarhutla#asapjambi#BersamaTanganiKarhutlapic.twitter.com/vNatBTRI83— Wein Arifin (@WeinArifin) September 21, 2019
Land-clearing fires are causing a high increase in the level of particulate pollutants in the air which filter out some of the sun’s wavelengths, resulting in the intense red effect, according to a spokesman for Indonesia’s Meteorology Climatology and Geophysics Agency.
My friend at aceh send this to me this video.— 𝖥𝖺𝗂𝗓 𝖸𝗎𝗌𝗈𝖿 (@elziaf_) September 22, 2019
This video was at jambi Indonesia. Stay safe. ;) pic.twitter.com/5OO3T0XkEu
Illegal land clearance burnings across Indonesia create significant smoke and haze every year. Thousands of schools were closed in the country earlier this month due to the poor air quality.
The state recently deployed thousands of additional officers to fight fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan, bringing the total number of personnel involved to over 14,000.
