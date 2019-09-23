 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘This is Earth, not Mars’: Alarmed locals share photos of blood-red sky in Jambi, Indonesia (VIDEOS)

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 12:08 Edited time: 23 Sep, 2019 12:10
File photo © REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan
Horrified locals in Jambi, Indonesia have been posting incredible videos and photos online of bright orange and blood-red skies as fires in the region continue to burn, distorting the daylight.

Some residents have been posting their footage using the hashtag #prayforjambi and calling on the government to take stronger action to put out the fires and battle the haze.

Land-clearing fires are causing a high increase in the level of particulate pollutants in the air which filter out some of the sun’s wavelengths, resulting in the intense red effect, according to a spokesman for Indonesia’s Meteorology Climatology and Geophysics Agency. 

Illegal land clearance burnings across Indonesia create significant smoke and haze every year. Thousands of schools were closed in the country earlier this month due to the poor air quality. 

The state recently deployed thousands of additional officers to fight fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan, bringing the total number of personnel involved to over 14,000.

