Europe’s largest Buddha statue unveiled in Russia (PHOTOS)

The largest Buddha statue in Europe, sitting at a whopping 12.5 meters high, has been unveiled in Kalmykia, western Russia.

The ‘Golden Abode of the Buddha-Shakyamuni’ weighs 30 tons and is the largest statue of the Maitreya Buddha (Buddha of the Coming) in Europe, according to TASS.

Over 2,000 people and several monks reportedly attended the Buddha’s unveiling ceremony in Lagan on Sunday. The huge gold statue was built using donations from Russian residents “and believers,” the press service reported.

Also on rt.com India inaugurates world's tallest statue, but some locals call it ‘celebration of death’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!