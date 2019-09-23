 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Europe’s largest Buddha statue unveiled in Russia (PHOTOS)

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 11:12 Edited time: 23 Sep, 2019 12:15
© Instagram / @dargyeling_lagan_khurul
The largest Buddha statue in Europe, sitting at a whopping 12.5 meters high, has been unveiled in Kalmykia, western Russia.

The ‘Golden Abode of the Buddha-Shakyamuni’ weighs 30 tons and is the largest statue of the Maitreya Buddha (Buddha of the Coming) in Europe, according to TASS

Over 2,000 people and several monks reportedly attended the Buddha’s unveiling ceremony in Lagan on Sunday. The huge gold statue was built using donations from Russian residents “and believers,” the press service reported. 

Also on rt.com India inaugurates world's tallest statue, but some locals call it ‘celebration of death’

