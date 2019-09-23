Europe’s largest Buddha statue unveiled in Russia (PHOTOS)
The ‘Golden Abode of the Buddha-Shakyamuni’ weighs 30 tons and is the largest statue of the Maitreya Buddha (Buddha of the Coming) in Europe, according to TASS.
Майтрея, «Любящий», Аджита, «Непобедимый» — такие имена даны ему верующими. Буддисты верят, что Майтрея появится на Земле, достигнет полного просветления и будет учить чистой драхме. Майтрея — грядущий Учитель человечества даёт новое Учение и является выразителем Учения Будды и Христа. Считается, что новая эпоха на Земле принесёт возрождение женщины. Поэтому эпоха Майтреи, также, называется Эпохой Матери Мира. Статуя Будды Майтреи строится с целью вдохновить людей на развитие сердечной любви и доброты. 🙏🙏🙏
Over 2,000 people and several monks reportedly attended the Buddha's unveiling ceremony in Lagan on Sunday. The huge gold statue was built using donations from Russian residents "and believers," the press service reported.
