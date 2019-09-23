 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero is free to leave – Iranian govt spokesperson

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 09:08 Edited time: 23 Sep, 2019 10:36
Get short URL
UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero is free to leave – Iranian govt spokesperson
File photo © REUTERS / WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Nazanin Tabatabaee
An Iranian official has confirmed that all legal steps to facilitate the release of the UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero have been completed and the vessel is free to leave.

“The legal work and administrative procedures for the release of the English tanker have been completed, but I have no information on the time of the release,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei said, according to Iranian news agency ILNA.

Also on rt.com UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero to be released ‘soon’ – Iranian maritime official

Officials said on Sunday that the tanker, which is owned by Swedish shipping firm Stena Bulk, would be released soon after 65 days of detention.

The tanker was seized by Iranian authorities as it entered the Strait of Hormuz in mid-July during an escalating diplomatic spat between Tehran and London.

Tensions rose after British commandos and Gibraltar’s authorities seized an Iranian oil tanker on 4 July which they suspected of transporting fuel to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

Also on rt.com Tehran says Iranian tanker reached its destination, sold its oil

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies