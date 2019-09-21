 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Woman who cries CRYSTALS instead of tears baffles doctors (VIDEO)

Published time: 21 Sep, 2019 16:59 Edited time: 21 Sep, 2019 17:04
Get short URL
Woman who cries CRYSTALS instead of tears baffles doctors (VIDEO)
File photo © Mara Brandl / imageBROKER.com via GlobalLookPress.com
An Armenian woman whose eyes weep crystal-like discharges instead of watery tears has left doctors baffled by the bizarre and painful condition, according to local reports.

Satenik Karazian, 22, from the Shirak region, started experiencing symptoms two months ago. Initially, she’d thought she got some dust in her eyes at the dentist, then her family suspected it was a shard of glass. 

Woman who cries CRYSTALS instead of tears baffles doctors (VIDEO)
© YouTube / Sputnik Armenia

Now, Karazian says she inexplicably produces up to 50 crystal pieces out of her eyes each day. Several ophthalmologists and doctors have reportedly been unable to diagnose or treat the peculiar condition, leaving the young woman in near-constant agony. 

“Now my every day has turned to hell,” Karazian told Sputnik Armenia. Some doctors refused to believe Karazian, she claims, while others simply prescribed eyedrops or antibiotics, which failed to alleviate the problem. 

Armenia’s Ministry of Health was contacted about the woman’s strange ocular discharges and the department’s chief ophthalmologist has reportedly met with the young woman twice, and the crystals have been sent for analysis in a bid to diagnose the affliction.

Also on rt.com Teen’s bizarre sudden-onset schizophrenia & hallucinations caused by something millions of us own

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies