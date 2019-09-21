Hong Kong protesters vandalize train station, hurl firebombs as police deploy tear gas to stop riot

Hong Kong police have fired tear gas at protesters, who vandalized a train station, erected barricades and started fires, in the latest anti-Beijing demonstration there this weekend.

The Chinese city is enduring its 16th consecutive week of street protests, which initially were aimed at blocking a controversial extradition law but which have continued long after that legislation was dropped. On Saturday thousands of protesters gathered in Tuen Mun, a satellite town located in the New Territories.

Some surreal footage was filmed in the small town, showing activists cowering behind a barricade they’d erected and were hurling bricks by the dozen –and some petrol bombs– with no law enforcement even close.

Police fired tear gas on Tuen Hop Street and protesters tried to slow their advance with Molotov cocktails. There are fewer frontline protesters today so they abandoned their positions here quite quickly pic.twitter.com/FuqRG6qt3d — Aaron Mc Nicholas (@aaronMCN) September 21, 2019

The rationale was that a littered road would be more difficult for the police to advance on their positions. Earlier at the same spot fellow protesters were raining umbrellas down on their battle-preparing comrades.

The violence on Saturday came on the heels of a protest march that had been touted as an event against so-called Damas, female singing and dancing performers who favor the Tuen Mun park and who are perceived as a nuisance by many residents. This was done to obtain a permit for gathering.

The slogans changed to the usual demands of “freedom for Hong Kong” as soon as the march started. Some protesters in front of the town hall tore down and tried to set fire to the Chinese national flag, leaving few doubts about their agenda. Their fire-starting skills, however, left much to be desired.

Protesters tear down a flag of China and attempt to set it on fire #香港#HongKongProtests#antiELABpic.twitter.com/EczOgYNlLK — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) September 21, 2019

Transit services were suspended in the area as operators feared the protest would disturb passengers. A light rail station was shut down while buses passing through the area were diverted.

Inside the concourse of Tuen Mun MTR station, shops are closed and police in riot gear are on standby. The station closes in 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/DgKDhNQq0N — Aaron Mc Nicholas (@aaronMCN) September 21, 2019

The precaution seems to have been justified as some of more-militant protesters vandalized the station.

The tension escalated and police eventually started using force to disperse the protesters, firing tear gas canisters and making several arrests.

Protesters started a fire on Tuen Lee Street but were urged to move on by those on the footbridges. Most have retreated to Castle Peak Road pic.twitter.com/71fBqB1NQj — Aaron Mc Nicholas (@aaronMCN) September 21, 2019

Earlier: Police storming down Pui To Road to clear out protesters gathered at the junction in front of V city in Tuen Mun #HongKongProtestspic.twitter.com/WR5GRYIr04 — Afifah Ariffin (@AfifahCNA) September 21, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: Smoke and fire ignite after riot police launch tear gas in Hong Kong's Tuen Mun district at about 5pm local time #antiELAB#HongKongProtests#香港pic.twitter.com/TyfKgdbfJp — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) September 21, 2019

Spent police munitions were later collected by the protesters and shown to reporters and others covering the event.

Sep 21 — The amount of tear gas used to disperse an approved march in #TuenMun



Rubber bullet and sponge bullet were used as well



Video via Telegram#HongKongProtests#HongKongpic.twitter.com/1IJ2OM7dwv — #AntiELAB Fight for Hong Kong (@Fight4HongKong) September 21, 2019

