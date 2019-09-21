Whoever attacks Iran will become ‘main battlefield’ – IRGC commander

The chief of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to shoot down all drones violating the nation’s airspace and repel any aggressor. The warning came after the US accused Iran of hitting Saudi oil sites.

Tehran is ready for “any scenario,” and remains determined to fight back “until the full destruction of any aggressor,” IRGC commander, Major General Hossein Salami, told reporters at a news conference on Saturday.

“Whoever wants their land to become the main battlefield, go ahead,” he said.

Salami made his comments while showcasing the pieces of a US RQ-4 Global Hawk spy drone that was downed by the IRGC over the Strait of Hormuz in June. Iran claimed the drone had violated its airspace, though this was disputed by Washington. Salami vowed to “take action” against all foreign drones violating the nation’s borders.

“If anyone crosses our borders, we will hit them,” he stated.

Tensions between Iran and the US flared up once again last week, after armed drones struck two Saudi oil refineries, temporarily crippling the kingdom’s oil production.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels were quick to admit making the attack. The US and the Saudis, however, blamed Iran, which strongly rejected having been involved in the drone strikes.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated that Washington may increase its ‘maximum pressure’ against Tehran and build an anti-Iranian coalition. Iranian military officials responded by renewing their pledge to fiercely retaliate if attacked.

