 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Tehran will commit to ‘all-out war’ if Iran is targeted by military strike, FM Zarif warns

Published time: 19 Sep, 2019 11:29 Edited time: 19 Sep, 2019 12:00
Get short URL
Tehran will commit to ‘all-out war’ if Iran is targeted by military strike, FM Zarif warns
A marine from Iran takes part in the International Army Games 2019 at the at Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. © REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Any military attack on Iran will result in a serious military conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned, as the US and Saudi Arabia hint at retaliatory measures for a drone strike they blame on Tehran.

“I am making a very serious statement that we don’t want war; we don’t want to engage in a military confrontation… But we won’t blink to defend our territory,” Zarif told CNN in an interview on Thursday.

Zarif told the network that any military strike based on the false premise that Iran was behind the recent attack on a Saudi oil facility would cause “a lot of casualties” lead to “all-out war.”

Also on rt.com All options on the table against Iran, Saudi envoy to Germany warns

His remarks come as Washington and Riyadh ratchet up their rhetoric aimed at Iran, following a suspected drone and missile attack on a major Saudi oil facility. The kingdom has claimed that Iranian-made weapons were used in the strike, but Tehran has denied any involvement. The Houthi rebels in Yemen, currently trying to repel a Saudi-led invasion, have claimed responsibility for the operation.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies