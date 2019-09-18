 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of sponsoring oil-plant attack, says it ‘couldn’t have originated in Yemen’
Germany extends Saudi Arabia arms export embargo passed after Khashoggi murder

Published time: 18 Sep, 2019 15:05
FILE PHOTO: German soldiers transport a dummy Taurus bomb. ©  Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke
The German government will extend a ban on weapon sales to Saudi Arabia by another six months, initially implemented following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October.

After German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that she would like to keep the moratorium in place, the following day a government spokesperson announced the extension of the ban.

“Until March 31, 2020 no applications (for arms exports) to Saudi Arabia will be approved,” the spokesperson said.

Despite being reluctant to enter into the Yemeni fray, earlier this week Merkel reached a deal with her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to allow for the sale of French weapons that use German components, according to a report in the Times. The weapons were previously included in the German export ban. United Kingdom has also pressured Berlin to ease the embargo, arguing that it hurts the bottom line of European arms manufacturers.

