Russia’s largest social media platform VKontakte takes on Tinder with new ‘video speed dating’ app

Russia’s most popular social media network has unveiled a new dating app, invading Tinder’s turf. Finding that special (or not-so-special) someone is now just a quick video chat away.

VKontakte’s Lovina app lets users participate in what is essentially video chat speed dating, allowing people to quickly assess a large number of potential partners in real-time. The app has been billed as more personal and true-to-life than the callous ‘swipe’ system used by Tinder. Users will also be able to communicate via text messages.

Lovina will be free, relying on premium memberships as opposed to advertising, to generate revenue. One feature, marketed as “love potion,” will show a comprehensive list of all users who ‘liked’ your profile.

In order to protect love-seekers from unwanted encounters, the app is able to detect and block explicit content – meaning you won’t have to worry about creepy men livestreaming footage of their genitalia.

Also on rt.com Revealing pics: Tinder put on Russia’s list of companies obliged to share data with law enforcement

The app’s release comes just months after Tinder was placed on a special list which obliges the company to disclose the personal data of users at the request of Russian law enforcement agencies.

Russia’s internet dating market is worth an estimated 1.5 billion-two billion rubles ($23.3 million-$31 million), according to analysts from the company Finam.

Vkontakte – which is owned by Mail.ru Group Ltd – seems to be aiming for a sizable chunk of this growing market, but it remains to be seen if Russians will swap the famous ‘swipe’ for a more intimate method of matchmaking.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!