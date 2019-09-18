 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH NATO jets shadowing Russian nuke-capable bomber over Baltic Sea

Published time: 18 Sep, 2019 06:15
Get short URL
WATCH NATO jets shadowing Russian nuke-capable bomber over Baltic Sea
Screenshot from YouTube © Russian Ministry of Defense
Russian airmen have filmed a swarm of Belgian, Danish, Polish and Swedish fighter jets flanking a Tu-160 Blackjack bomber and its escort while on routine patrol over the Baltic Sea.

Released by the Defense Ministry on Wednesday, the spectacular footage shows the supersonic Tupolev Tu-160 bomber taking off from an undisclosed airfield and heading for the Baltic airspace.

READ MORE: Russian Su-27 fighter jets intercept US nuclear-capable B-52 bombers above Baltic & Black Seas – MoD

The bomber and an escort of two Russian fighters were met by a Finnish F-18 and a Swedish JAS-39 Gripen somewhere over neutral waters. Later, several F-16s from the Belgian, Danish and Polish air forces joined in, replacing the Nordic jets.

© Russian Ministry of Defense

At several points, the NATO jets went so close that the Russian crews could easily recognize the distinctive roundels and signs painted on them. The Tu-160 safely returned to base with no in-flight accidents reported during the seven-hour mission.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies