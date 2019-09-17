WATCH Indian Air Force test-fire homegrown Astra missile from a Russian jet

The Indian Air Force has carried out a successful test of the Astra, its first homegrown air-to-air missile system. The trial launch from a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet was captured in impressive video footage.

In the clip, the IAF’s Su-30MKI can be seen firing off its rocket-propelled payload, which quickly travels out of view. The Indian Ministry of Defense said the test demonstrated the “capacity” of the munition and confirmed the missile had accurately hit its target.

The Astra is New Delhi’s first indigenously developed air-to-air missile, integrated with the Russian-designed fighter produced specifically for the IAF. It has a range of around 50 miles (80km) and is equipped with a 33-pound (15kg) pre-fragmented warhead.

The missile has been under development for decades, with the first limited series production green-lighted in 2017.

