Italian soldier stabbed in Milan central station, attacker shouted ‘Allahu akbar’ - reports

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 11:20 Edited time: 17 Sep, 2019 11:28
Italian soldier, FILE PHOTO. © Reuters
An Italian soldier was stabbed in the throat by an attacker who reportedly shouted "Allah akbar" outside the Central Station in Milan on Tuesday.

The alleged attack took place at approximately 10:45 local time. The soldier was struck in the neck and shoulder during the frenzied attack, Milano Today reports.

The attacker fled the scene in the direction of the Via Vittor Pisani but was quickly arrested by police at which point he shouted “Allahu akbar”.  

Nearby police and military personnel swarmed on the scene and established a security cordon. Investigations are underway to determine if the attack was terrorism-related.

The 34-year-old soldier was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment where his condition was deemed non-life-threatening despite the deep wound to his neck.

The attacker, reportedly a foreign national, was armed with a pair of scissors and was apparently a regular visitor to the station.

