Flames & smoke as blast rocks one of Italy’s largest oil refineries

An explosion has hit one of the largest refineries in Italy, producing huge plumes of black smoke and making the air unbreathable in the vicinity. The authorities dispatched fire engines to battle the blaze.

The ENI oil refinery in Sannazzaro de’ Burgondi, near Milan, caught fire on Tuesday morning, according to local media. People living in the area reported“a loud roar” which could be felt in neighboring municipalities.

The company activated an alarm, and local authorities sent in firefighters and closed the entire area.Later in the day, ENI said that the situation had been brought under control, adding that no one had been injured in the incident. The blaze was extinguished within hours, the company noted.

One of the largest refineries in Italy, the facility has experienced similar incidents in the past, in February 2017 and in December 2016. During the latter incident, large fireballs were seen over the compound, which inflicted damage on the eastern part of the complex.

