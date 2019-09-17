US policy of ‘maximum pressure’ will fail, Iran’s Supreme Leader vows

Tehran is not interested in dialogue with the US and Washington’s policy of maximum pressure on Iran will fail, the country’s Supreme Leader has stated. His remarks come as the US ratchets up its hostile posturing aimed at Iran.

“Iranian officials will never talk to America ... this is part of their (US) policy of maximum pressure on Iran... their policy of maximum pressure will fail,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday, according to state media. He argued that agreeing to talks with the US would "show that their maximum pressure on Iran has succeeded. They should know that this policy has no value for us."

US President Donald Trump remains open to meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, but Khamenei said that Iran would not hold talks with the US in New York or “any other place,” unless Washington returns to the 2015 nuclear deal that it unilaterally pulled out of last year.

The United States has accused Iran of carrying out attacks on Saudi oil facilities, with Trump even hinting that he is considering a retaliatory military strike. Iran has denied any involvement in the drone strikes. The Houthi rebels in Yemen have taken responsibility for the attack, and said that similar strikes could come at any moment.

