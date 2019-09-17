Passengers fight strong winds to escape airliner full of smoke after emergency landing (VIDEOS)

A Spanish airliner that filled up with smoke was forced to make a hasty landing in Barcelona, but the evacuation was hampered by powerful winds that blew the plane’s inflatable slides up into the air.

Vueling flight VY2118 was traveling from Malaga to Barcelona when things went awry. Passengers told media that the cabin started to fill with smoke 20 minutes before landing – causing widespread panic on board. Videos taken inside the aircraft and on the ground shortly after the emergency landing illustrate the chaotic scene.

Rampa delantera inutilizada en la evacuación del avión de @vueling en el Prat.

Si se solicita prioridad, y no se declara emergencia, pasan estas cosas: no había personal para ayudar a mantener la estabilidad de la rampa delantera y todo el pasaje es obligado a utilizar la trasera pic.twitter.com/5QhkWQ1drd — Turama (@turama_es) September 15, 2019

Así se vivieron los últimos 25 minutos del vuelo de #vueling entre Málaga y Barcelona, correspondiente al pasado Sábado.

La cabina llena de humo provocó la necesaria evacuación de todos los pasajeros por las rampas de emergencia.#turama@controladores@LaVanguardia@elmundoespic.twitter.com/1Y6F8ZE2Rn — Turama (@turama_es) September 16, 2019

In one video, a passenger walks down the cabin aisle as smoke fills up the aircraft. The rushed evacuation is seen in two other short clips. Passengers are shown evacuating the smoke-filled airliner. The plane’s inflatable slides were temporarily rendered unusable by strong winds which blew them off the ground.

Evacuación de emergencia la noche de ayer en el aeropuerto de El Prat, de el avión de @vueling que cubría la ruta entre Málaga y Barcelona. Estamos pendientes de las explicaciones de la aerolínea. #vueling#turama@controladorespic.twitter.com/tFEk3cQIFM — Turama (@turama_es) September 14, 2019

Passengers were forced to hold down the inflatable slides so that others could escape. Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the incident.

