 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Passengers fight strong winds to escape airliner full of smoke after emergency landing (VIDEOS)

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 07:41 Edited time: 17 Sep, 2019 08:20
Get short URL
Passengers fight strong winds to escape airliner full of smoke after emergency landing (VIDEOS)
© Twitter/turama_es
A Spanish airliner that filled up with smoke was forced to make a hasty landing in Barcelona, but the evacuation was hampered by powerful winds that blew the plane’s inflatable slides up into the air.

Vueling flight VY2118 was traveling from Malaga to Barcelona when things went awry. Passengers told media that the cabin started to fill with smoke 20 minutes before landing – causing widespread panic on board. Videos taken inside the aircraft and on the ground shortly after the emergency landing illustrate the chaotic scene.

In one video, a passenger walks down the cabin aisle as smoke fills up the aircraft. The rushed evacuation is seen in two other short clips. Passengers are shown evacuating the smoke-filled airliner. The plane’s inflatable slides were temporarily rendered unusable by strong winds which blew them off the ground.

Passengers were forced to hold down the inflatable slides so that others could escape. Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the incident.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies