Hong Kong metro train derails during rush hour, disrupting service on 2 lines (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A Hong Kong metro train derailed at Hung Hom station in the middle of rush hour, injuring at least one person and causing commuter chaos as service on two lines was disrupted in a rare accident for the rail system.

​The MTR commuter train suddenly swayed and lost a door before coming to a stop across several tracks on Tuesday during the morning commute, according to public broadcaster RTHK. Photos of the wreck showed hundreds of passengers on the crowded train trying to exit, but initial reports indicate that only one person was injured.

A train derailed at around 8:56 am on Tuesday at Hung Hom MTR Station in Hong Kong, China. Staff evacuated passengers and the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Fm6wQtZi7U — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) September 17, 2019

The accident in the Kowloon neighborhood caused massive delays, with service suspended on the East Rail Line and severely limited on the West Rail Line. No reason for the accident has yet been supplied by MTR, but an investigation is reportedly underway.

MTR train carrying passengers in #HongKong derails for 1st time!



Govt always blamed protesters who damaged MTR facilities, but they never look into the more serious issue

i.e. safety level of MTR.



MTR service breakdowns had become very frequent since 2018. And now it DERAILED. pic.twitter.com/Ek8dfbIagI — Pumpkin Forever (@pumpkin_forever) September 17, 2019

Many on Twitter seemed to believe the unprecedented incident had something to do with the protests that have engulfed Hong Kong for weeks, pointing out that the train has run seamlessly for years and that protesters have repeatedly vandalized stations and attempted to obstruct service, including attempting to cause accidents by placing objects on the tracks.

Around two weeks ago, #Hongkong protesters put a bike onto the train high voltage power line. Fortunately found by metro station workers before the train's departure. This also makes me think today's train derail accident may has something to do with #HongKong protesters. pic.twitter.com/n2idWOcVpY — Liam Stone石立安 (@liamstone_19) September 17, 2019

