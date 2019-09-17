 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hong Kong metro train derails during rush hour, disrupting service on 2 lines (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 03:31 Edited time: 17 Sep, 2019 03:54
A Hong Kong metro train derailed at Hung Hom station in the middle of rush hour, injuring at least one person and causing commuter chaos as service on two lines was disrupted in a rare accident for the rail system.

​The MTR commuter train suddenly swayed and lost a door before coming to a stop across several tracks on Tuesday during the morning commute, according to public broadcaster RTHK. Photos of the wreck showed hundreds of passengers on the crowded train trying to exit, but initial reports indicate that only one person was injured.

The accident in the Kowloon neighborhood caused massive delays, with service suspended on the East Rail Line and severely limited on the West Rail Line. No reason for the accident has yet been supplied by MTR, but an investigation is reportedly underway.

Many on Twitter seemed to believe the unprecedented incident had something to do with the protests that have engulfed Hong Kong for weeks, pointing out that the train has run seamlessly for years and that protesters have repeatedly vandalized stations and attempted to obstruct service, including attempting to cause accidents by placing objects on the tracks.

