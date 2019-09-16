 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Military ties deepening’: Putin says Russia & Turkey will work jointly on ‘promising new weapons’

Published time: 16 Sep, 2019 22:22
FILE PHOTO: Components for S-400 loaded to an aircraft to be delivered to Turkey © MOD
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his government would work to strengthen military cooperation with Turkey and that talks to develop new weapons with Ankara were already underway.

Putin met with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Ankara on Monday, to discuss resolving the conflict in Syria. He found time to discuss bilateral cooperation and trade with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Military-technical ties are deepening – a contract is being implemented to equip the Turkish armed forces with S-400 Triumph systems,” Putin said at a press conference after the summit, adding that “Negotiations are underway on promising new weapons.”

While it remains to be seen what new weapons might be in the pipeline, Ankara and Moscow have an established relationship when it comes to military cooperation. Most recently, Turkey purchased Russian S-400 air defense missiles – to the vocal objections of Washington, who scrapped a planned sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey in response.

Despite the hostility provoked by that sale, Turkey signaled earlier this month that it would like to buy more S-400s in the event Washington refused to sell any of its Patriot missile batteries. Erdogan is expected to discuss the matter with US President Donald Trump in the coming weeks.

On a trip to Moscow in late August, Erdogan also signaled that Turkey might have plans to buy Russian aircraft. When asked whether Ankara would go ahead with such purchases, the head of state responded: “Why not? We didn’t come here for nothing.”

