Trump says he waits to hear from Riyadh on oil attacks’ culprit, US ‘locked & loaded’ to respond

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington has “a reason to believe” it knows the mastermind behind the drone strikes on the Saudi oil refineries and is poised to respond pending the confirmation from Riyadh.

“Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!” Trump tweeted Sunday.



Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

“PLENTY OF OIL!,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

PLENTY OF OIL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Although the attacks on the two Saudi oil facilities were claimed by the Houthi rebels, Washington has immediately pointed the finger at Tehran, claiming that the attack was too complex and too devastating to be coordinated by the rebels. A senior US official told Reuters that the US intelligence believes the attack generated from the direction of Iraq and Iran, rather than from the area controlled by the Houthis.

Trump's annonucement comes shortly after he green-lighted the release of the US emergency petroleum reserves, “if needed,” to offset the fifty percent drop in production by Saudi Aramco, whose largest Abqaiq oil processing plant was crippled as result of the Saturday morning attacks.

Also on rt.com Trump authorized release of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve if needed to keep markets supplied

Riyadh so far has fallen short of naming the perpetrator, branding the drone strikes “terrorist attacks,” aimed at disrupting the global oil supply. Tehran has dismissed the allegations of its involvement, calling the US claims "maximum lies" and saying that it was ready to protect itself in case a war breaks out.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!