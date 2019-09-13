‘Putin is a big voice in the world’: Khan hopes Russia will get closer to Pakistan

Russia and Pakistan should give their relations a fresh start, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told RT in an exclusive interview. Moscow could be part of the solution to the Kashmir crisis, he said.

Khan told RT’s Paula Slier that although Moscow and Islamabad were on opposite sides of the barricade during the Cold War, it is time to put the past behind and start anew.

“The world has changed. We should develop a new relationship – and I hope we do,” he stressed.

I hope now Russia would get closer to Pakistan.

After India controversially revoked the self-governing status of Kashmir last month, Pakistan has been peddling for an international response to the tensions there.

The PM noted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is “a big voice in the world,” while Russia remains among the “main powers,” along with the US and China.

“If these three powers decide, they can resolve most of the world’s issues,” Khan said – including Kashmir, “the most explosive issue in the world today.”

“If these three powers get together – I think, they can resolve it.”

