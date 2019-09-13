‘I expected world to react much more to Kashmir,’ PM Khan tells RT

Talks between India and Pakistan alone aren’t enough to resolve the ongoing Kashmir standoff anymore, but the global reaction has so far been too weak, Pakistani leader Imran Khan said in an exclusive interview with RT.

Speaking to RT’s Paula Slier, Prime Minister Khan said that he was disappointed by the lackluster international response to the Kashmir crisis. “Sadly, I would have expected the world to react much more than it has,” he said. The PM noted that some states may be unwilling to disrupt trade with India.

I feel that [to the world community] markets, trade, material gains – I’m sad to say – are much more important than human beings.

Khan promised that Pakistan will continue to raise the issue of Kashmir at the UN and even file a case to its judiciary, the International Court of Justice.

“Every forum we will use. We will knock on every door… No one should expect that now any bilateral talks between India and Pakistan are going to solve anything. That stage is long gone.”

