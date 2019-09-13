 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘No rational human being can talk of a nuclear war’ – Imran Khan to RT

Published time: 13 Sep, 2019 08:40 Edited time: 13 Sep, 2019 08:52
Pakistani PM Imran Khan talks Kashmir and other issues in an exclusive interview with RT's Paula Slier © RT
The further escalation between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan may lead to “unimaginable” fallout so the world must intervene to help avoiding that, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told RT in an exclusive interview.

The “explosive” situation in Kashmir could escalate “way beyond” the Indian subcontinent, Khan told RT’s Paula Slier. He reminded that it would be “the first time [when] two nuclear-armed countries come face to face after the Cuban crisis” of 1962.

No rational human being can talk of a nuclear war.

The Indo-Pakistani standoff took a turn for the worse after New Delhi revoked the decades old autonomy of the part of disputed Kashmir it controls. Khan urged the world community to help preventing the conflict from spiraling into “a nuclear hotspot” with “unimaginable” consequences.

