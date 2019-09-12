 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Right wing or left wing? Media bus CRASHES into Canadian PM Trudeau’s campaign plane (PHOTOS)

Published time: 12 Sep, 2019 17:13
Get short URL
Right wing or left wing? Media bus CRASHES into Canadian PM Trudeau’s campaign plane (PHOTOS)
FILE PHOTO. © Reuters
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reelection bid came crashing back to Earth on Wednesday night as his campaign plane was grounded after being hit by a bus carrying members of the media.

The bus was carrying reporters and staffers when it hit the Liberal Party’s chartered Boeing 737 on a runway in Vancouver. The bus driver drove under the left wing of the aircraft but could not clear it. Reporters on the vehicle heard a long scraping sound above their heads.

The plane, which is emblazoned with the name Trudeau in red capital letters, had just landed and offloaded passengers. The Canadian leader had already departed the airport when the incident took place.

Media members shared photos from the scene on social media before Liberal staffers ushered them back on the bus. Canadians go to the polls on October 21.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies