Right wing or left wing? Media bus CRASHES into Canadian PM Trudeau’s campaign plane (PHOTOS)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reelection bid came crashing back to Earth on Wednesday night as his campaign plane was grounded after being hit by a bus carrying members of the media.

The bus was carrying reporters and staffers when it hit the Liberal Party’s chartered Boeing 737 on a runway in Vancouver. The bus driver drove under the left wing of the aircraft but could not clear it. Reporters on the vehicle heard a long scraping sound above their heads.

Seriously. The Liberal bus just crashed into the Liberal plane wing. pic.twitter.com/fFL6YbnW7m — Tonda MacCharles (@TondaMacC) September 12, 2019

The plane, which is emblazoned with the name Trudeau in red capital letters, had just landed and offloaded passengers. The Canadian leader had already departed the airport when the incident took place.

Media members shared photos from the scene on social media before Liberal staffers ushered them back on the bus. Canadians go to the polls on October 21.

And yes, the Air Transat crew is like, wtf? So are the #RCMP. pic.twitter.com/5kMDOnL7xL — Tonda MacCharles (@TondaMacC) September 12, 2019

