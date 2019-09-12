 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The power of love: Frogs divorced after bringing too much rain to drought-stricken Indian state

Published time: 12 Sep, 2019 07:52
The power of love: Frogs divorced after bringing too much rain to drought-stricken Indian state
File photo © STR / AFP
Two frogs were wedded in July to appease the Hindu god of rains, Lord Indra, and bring favor, and rainfall, to drought-stricken Bhopal. The hoppily married couple have now been divorced after the area experienced intense flooding.

Since the frogs’ wedding, Madhya Pradesh has been inundated with rain, roughly 26 percent more than normal, causing flooding across the state, including record-breaking rainfall in Bhopal on Sunday where parts experienced 48mm in less than 24 hours.

So successful was the marriage in bringing the rains that two gates of Bhopal Kaliyasot Dam and Bhadbhada Dam have been opened, while the gates of Kolar Dam were opened for the first time in three years.

The overly successful marriage had to be ended and members of Om Shiv Seva Shakti Mandal of Indrapuri area symbolically divorced the frogs on Wednesday evening, by chanting mantras and physically separating the frogs.

Unfortunately, while the rains are expected to decrease in strength, they will continue for the next three to four days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

