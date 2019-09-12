The power of love: Frogs divorced after bringing too much rain to drought-stricken Indian state

Two frogs were wedded in July to appease the Hindu god of rains, Lord Indra, and bring favor, and rainfall, to drought-stricken Bhopal. The hoppily married couple have now been divorced after the area experienced intense flooding.

Since the frogs’ wedding, Madhya Pradesh has been inundated with rain, roughly 26 percent more than normal, causing flooding across the state, including record-breaking rainfall in Bhopal on Sunday where parts experienced 48mm in less than 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh: Flood like situation in low-lying areas of Bhopal after water was released from Kaliasot Dam. pic.twitter.com/WLzYJhxXac — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

So successful was the marriage in bringing the rains that two gates of Bhopal Kaliyasot Dam and Bhadbhada Dam have been opened, while the gates of Kolar Dam were opened for the first time in three years.

The overly successful marriage had to be ended and members of Om Shiv Seva Shakti Mandal of Indrapuri area symbolically divorced the frogs on Wednesday evening, by chanting mantras and physically separating the frogs.

Bhopal: 6 gates of Kolar Dam were opened today after 2016, due to incessant rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/L41AhJrEZy — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

Unfortunately, while the rains are expected to decrease in strength, they will continue for the next three to four days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

