Bolton’s sacking won’t change US foreign policy but Russia is always ready to talk – Kremlin

Moscow is ready to do its part in mending ties with Washington, although it doesn’t believe than John Bolton’s abrupt departure from the White House is likely to alter anything about US foreign policy.

With Bolton gone, pundits around the world are trying to guess if this provides an opportunity to resolve some of the diplomatic deadlocks the US is stuck in. But Russia doesn’t set its expectations too high, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told media on Wednesday.

We don’t think that the presence or dismissal of any official –even this influential– has a serious impact on correcting American foreign policy.

Nevertheless, Russia is determined to find a way out “from that dire state our bilateral ties are still in,” Peskov reiterated. But it always takes two willing sides for this to happen, which leaves Moscow to just hope that the US “will demonstrate political will sooner or later.”

Bolton is known as a die-hard Iran and North Korea hawk, but his views on Russia also never ventured beyond a Cold War mindset. Back in 2017, he made his case in a Washington Post piece, calling Russia’s alleged election interference “a true act of war.”

Bolton was also behind an array of controversial geopolitical proposals, from trying to pivot post-Soviet countries away from Russia, to suggesting that the US Coast Guard confront Moscow’s interests in the Arctic.

Commenting on that dimension, Peskov reiterated that Russia “was and will always be a great Arctic power, wherever Mr Bolton is set to be working.”

Donald Trump announced Bolton’s resignation on Tuesday, tweeting a formal appreciation of his services that are “no longer needed at the White House.”

The President had, he stated, “disagreed strongly” on many suggestions put forward by the now-ex National Security Advisor.

Appointed in March 2018, Bolton was the US President's third national security adviser. Now, his deputy Charles Kupperman will take over Bolton's role until Trump finds a new candidate for the top job.

