New iPhone met with myriad memes over bizarre, three-eyed design (PHOTOS)

Apple unveiled the 11th incarnation of its much-coveted iPhone series at its annual media event in Cupertino, California. Online memesmiths wasted no time mocking the bizarre, triple rear-facing camera and its hefty price tag.

The newest-generation Apple smartphone will have three versions, ranging in price from $699 to $999 for the Pro version and all the way up to $1,099 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is designed for videographers and photographers who can make use of its telephoto, wide and ultra-wide lenses.

Interestingly, despite it’s exorbitant price, the phone is cheaper than recent launches, inspiring a heavy bout of self loathing for recent buyers of the old model.

The cameras can also shoot three videos simultaneously. However, in the Twittersphere, it seems style matters more than substance as the odd camera configuration coaxed commenters’ creative juices into full flow.

One popular joke suggested that the new phones allowed three different US intelligence agencies access to a camera each.

Even more bizarrely, the camera will boast a ‘Slofie’ capability, allowing users to take slow-motion selfies. It remains to be seen whether this combination of features will be enough to reinvigorate the iPhone's sluggish worldwide sales.

“iPhone net sales decreased during the second quarter and first six months of 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018, due primarily to lower iPhone unit sales in all the reportable geographic segments,” the company wrote in a recent SEC filing in the US.

