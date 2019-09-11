 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

New iPhone met with myriad memes over bizarre, three-eyed design (PHOTOS)

Published time: 11 Sep, 2019 09:38 Edited time: 11 Sep, 2019 10:25
Get short URL
New iPhone met with myriad memes over bizarre, three-eyed design (PHOTOS)
© Josh Edelson / AFP
Apple unveiled the 11th incarnation of its much-coveted iPhone series at its annual media event in Cupertino, California. Online memesmiths wasted no time mocking the bizarre, triple rear-facing camera and its hefty price tag.

The newest-generation Apple smartphone will have three versions, ranging in price from $699 to $999 for the Pro version and all the way up to $1,099 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is designed for videographers and photographers who can make use of its telephoto, wide and ultra-wide lenses.

Interestingly, despite it’s exorbitant price, the phone is cheaper than recent launches, inspiring a heavy bout of self loathing for recent buyers of the old model.

The cameras can also shoot three videos simultaneously. However, in the Twittersphere, it seems style matters more than substance as the odd camera configuration coaxed commenters’ creative juices into full flow.

One popular joke suggested that the new phones allowed three different US intelligence agencies access to a camera each.

Even more bizarrely, the camera will boast a ‘Slofie’ capability, allowing users to take slow-motion selfies. It remains to be seen whether this combination of features will be enough to reinvigorate the iPhone's sluggish worldwide sales. 

“iPhone net sales decreased during the second quarter and first six months of 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018, due primarily to lower iPhone unit sales in all the reportable geographic segments,” the company wrote in a recent SEC filing in the US.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies