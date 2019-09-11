New iPhone met with myriad memes over bizarre, three-eyed design (PHOTOS)
The newest-generation Apple smartphone will have three versions, ranging in price from $699 to $999 for the Pro version and all the way up to $1,099 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is designed for videographers and photographers who can make use of its telephoto, wide and ultra-wide lenses.
Before and after buying iPhone 11 #AppleEventpic.twitter.com/fOlxrywTOP— 🎀 (@Tweetsembangg) September 10, 2019
Interestingly, despite it’s exorbitant price, the phone is cheaper than recent launches, inspiring a heavy bout of self loathing for recent buyers of the old model.
The cameras can also shoot three videos simultaneously. However, in the Twittersphere, it seems style matters more than substance as the odd camera configuration coaxed commenters’ creative juices into full flow.
New iPhone will have spiner function— ناصر الحربي (@nsoory1020) September 10, 2019
Meet the new iPhone XI #AppleEventpic.twitter.com/0dLlWMHFTV— Wingardium Flutuante (@leviOceans) September 10, 2019
Someone said that iPhone 11 resembles coconut #iPhone11pic.twitter.com/hOinrDhmXT— OGA JOHN BOSCO (@johnboscokomedy) September 10, 2019
One popular joke suggested that the new phones allowed three different US intelligence agencies access to a camera each.
3 cameras of #iPhone11 explained! pic.twitter.com/2ydwL40k4Z— Umar Nazir (@UmarNazir94) September 10, 2019
Even more bizarrely, the camera will boast a ‘Slofie’ capability, allowing users to take slow-motion selfies. It remains to be seen whether this combination of features will be enough to reinvigorate the iPhone's sluggish worldwide sales.
“iPhone net sales decreased during the second quarter and first six months of 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018, due primarily to lower iPhone unit sales in all the reportable geographic segments,” the company wrote in a recent SEC filing in the US.
I don't like iPhone 11, so I'll just wait for iPhone 12#AppleEventpic.twitter.com/esyZsk1OLQ— Chris (@classichrixs) September 10, 2019
