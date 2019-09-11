 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament ruled unlawful by Scottish appeals court
HomeWorld News

Flames LEAP OUT OF ENGINE as bird strike prompts terrifying emergency landing (VIDEO)

Published time: 11 Sep, 2019 08:43 Edited time: 11 Sep, 2019 09:21
Get short URL
Flames LEAP OUT OF ENGINE as bird strike prompts terrifying emergency landing (VIDEO)
© Twitter
Flames licking around the wings of your plane is literally the last thing anyone wants to see on a flight, but that terrifying scene is exactly what passengers on an internal Canadian trip witnessed on Tuesday.

The incident was sparked after the Swoop airline flight from Abbotsford to Edmonton ran into a flock of geese shortly after take off, and several unfortunate birds were sucked into one of the plane’s engines. 

The pilot of the Boeing 737 was forced to declare an emergency and turn the jet back towards Abbotsford.

Meanwhile, passengers in the cabin witnessed the terrifying sight of a series of fireballs erupting around the aircraft’s wing. One passenger even managed to capture footage of the alarming incident.

“We hit bumps – it felt like speed bumps,” one of the passengers, Bruce Mason, told CTV News. “The lights would come off and on. Over at the window seat, they start yelling, ‘Fire! Fire!’”

A spokesperson for Swoop said that the aircraft is undergoing repairs and is expected to return to service this evening. 

“Safety is our number one priority and will always be at the forefront of our decision making. We apologize for the inconvenience to our impacted travellers,” the discount airline said.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies