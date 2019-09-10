At least 31 killed, 100 injured during Islamic holiday in Iraq’s Kerbala (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Initial reports suggested that a pedestrian walkway had collapsed, but additional bulletins suggest there was a stampede, though Iraqi officials have yet to confirm this.
Video from the scene shows the injured being stretchered away. While harrowing photos show piles of bodies among the dispersing crowds.
سقوط قتلى وجرحى بسبب التدافع أثناء زيارة عاشوراء في كربلاء— RT Arabic (@RTarabic) September 10, 2019
للمزيد: https://t.co/NTkgPjHLID#شاهد#اسأل_أكثر#أخبار#أخبار_روسيا#فيديو#RT_Arabicpic.twitter.com/SUAwd9zcxg
Ashura is a Muslim holiday commemorating the death of the prophet Mohammed’s grandson, Imam Hussein, at a battle near Kerbala in the year 680. Every year, Shiite Muslims carry out a pilgrimage from all over the world to the holy site.
Iraqi Health Ministry: 31 dead in stampede at Iraqi Shia shrine.#Karbala#Ashura#كربلاء#عاشوراءpic.twitter.com/JLWlsE8Ytp— Koshish Bestansuri (@Kbestansuri90) September 10, 2019
