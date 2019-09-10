 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 31 killed, 100 injured during Islamic holiday in Iraq’s Kerbala (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Published time: 10 Sep, 2019 14:21 Edited time: 10 Sep, 2019 14:34
© REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen
At least 31 people were killed and a further 100 injured in a stampede during the Shia Muslim ritual of Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, according to the health ministry.

Initial reports suggested that a pedestrian walkway had collapsed, but additional bulletins suggest there was a stampede, though Iraqi officials have yet to confirm this. 

Video from the scene shows the injured being stretchered away. While harrowing photos show piles of bodies among the dispersing crowds.

Ashura is a Muslim holiday commemorating the death of the prophet Mohammed’s grandson, Imam Hussein, at a battle near Kerbala in the year 680. Every year, Shiite Muslims carry out a pilgrimage from all over the world to the holy site.

