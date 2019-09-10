Police bombarded with dozens of FIREBOMBS in N. Ireland (VIDEO)

At least two young people were injured as they attempted to firebomb a police cordon protecting the bomb disposal unit in Derry, Northern Ireland, on Monday night.

Police were bombarded with at least 40 petrol bombs in a “brutal and sustained attack” following evacuations in the Creggan area of the city. The evacuations were ordered amid reports of an explosive device located somewhere in the residential neighborhood. Despite the evacuation order, a crowd of some 60 to 100 people gathered and harassed police.

Petrol bombs thrown at police during rioting in Creggan Heights #Derry. Footage via @DerryFootagepic.twitter.com/EKSTtlubXK — Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) September 9, 2019

“Following a large scale search operation in the Creggan area of Derry, police located a suspect device in a parked vehicle,” PSNI Assistant Chief Constable for District Policing Mark Hamilton said.

Command Wire Initiated Improvised Explosive Device located in Creggan made safe pic.twitter.com/3b40XTzeDt — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) September 10, 2019

“During the operation a crowd of 60-100 persons gathered, some of whom attacked police vehicles with missiles and over 40 petrol bombs.”

Two young people sustained burn injuries while attempting to attack the police, though no officers were injured. Police believe the device was destined to be used against their officers as part of the ongoing campaign launched by the New IRA.

“The brutal and sustained attack that officers have come under while trying to make our community safe is disgusting. Young people in this community are being manipulated and are risking their futures as a result,” Colum Eastwood, leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), said.

The incident comes just days after an IED made with a mortar shell was placed underneath a car parked near a police station in Strabane, Tyrone on Saturday.

