‘Vigorous response’: Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas drone ‘drops explosive’ on IDF vehicle

Published time: 8 Sep, 2019 04:31
The Israeli military has launched a series of attacks against multiple Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, accusing the militants of sending an armed drone against one of IDF vehicles earlier in the day.

“We just struck a number of Hamas targets, including offensive naval equipment and 2 military compounds in Gaza,” the IDF said in a tweet, as usual emphasizing that Israel holds Hamas responsible for anything that happens in the enclave it governs.

An armed drone launched from Gaza dropped an explosive on an IDF vehicle earlier today.

The overnight raid comes after PM Benjamin Netanyahu – who is aggressively campaigning for re-election after his failure to secure a coalition government – vowed a “vigorous response” to Hamas. On the previous night, Israeli tanks shelled an observation post in Gaza, in response to a barrage of rockets hitting Israeli soil.

