Huawei ready to share source code with foreign nations to alleviate security concerns

Published time: 3 Sep, 2019 14:05 Edited time: 3 Sep, 2019 14:47
© AFP / Hector Retamal
Huawei is prepared to fully cooperate with foreign nations in order to debunk claims that the Chinese tech giant is in cahoots with Beijing, the company’s senior vice president has said.

The firm, which has pioneered 5G technology, is considering making its source code available to all stakeholders, Senior Vice President John Suffolk said, in an interview with Kyodo News.

“Each individual country should validate by themselves,” Suffolk said, adding that “there is not one model of validation that all of our customers would accept.”

Pushing back against accusations leveled by Washington, Suffolk stressed that his company has never been asked by the Chinese government to hand over user data or other sensitive information.

Huawei has already offered to let Tokyo inspect its products for potential security vulnerabilities, a Japanese government official told the news outlet.

The United States has been pressuring its allies to blacklist Huawei, but its months-long lobbying campaign has had lackluster results.

Poland announced on Monday that it would agree to a Washington-approved protocol as it develops its 5G network, but many other European states –including close allies such as Germany– have refused to shun Huawei simply because it is a Chinese firm.

