 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Mongolia rolls out Genghis Khan-style mounted guard of honor for Putin (PHOTOS)

Published time: 3 Sep, 2019 13:16 Edited time: 3 Sep, 2019 13:16
Get short URL
Mongolia rolls out Genghis Khan-style mounted guard of honor for Putin (PHOTOS)
©  Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
On a state visit to Mongolia, Russian President Vladimir Putin was greeted by a customary parade of elite troops... except these mounted warriors looked like they were about to ride west and conquer Rus’ at Genghis Khan’s call.

Ask anyone on the street what they know about Mongolia, and you’ll hear ‘Genghis Khan.’ In the 21st century, Mongolia seems more than happy to embrace the legacy of the 13th-century warlord emperor – and show it off to the visiting Russian leader.

©  Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev

As he approached the presidential palace in the capital Ulaanbaatar, Putin was greeted by a line of horsemen who looked like they just rode off the page of an old Rus’ chronicle – clad in leather armor and tasseled helmets, sitting atop short stocky mounts – one battle-horn blare away from triggering a Kulikovo Battle flashback for anyone familiar with medieval Russian history.

©  Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev

Putin didn’t seem to mind, though – especially since the fearsome display was followed by a bouquet of flowers.

©  Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies