S. Africa descends into chaos amid widespread riots, looting & violence against foreigners (VIDEOS)

Police have used tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to try and quell an ongoing outbreak of violence, rioting and looting across South Africa. So far, over 90 people have been arrested.

Rioters looted shops, created flaming barricades on roads and engaged in street fights with police, as attacks on immigrants and foreign-owned businesses increase. Some 50 businesses were looted and damaged on Sunday alone. It’s the second outbreak of such violence in the country in the space of a week.

@TeamNews24 police opening fire at group of people looting a shop in Turffontein pic.twitter.com/Xn3YduCgMj — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) September 2, 2019

JHB violence: Video as received. pic.twitter.com/bMZW2mYLZ7 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 2, 2019

David Tembe, Chief of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the highways and to avoid the Maritzburg street area entirely.

⚠️ALERT⚠️

City & Suburban



Vehicles being burnt on Maritzburg Str just off the M2. Exercise extreme caution. Avoid & use alternative routes. @JoburgMPD officers on scene. #JHBTrafficpic.twitter.com/NCLTmOHwgs — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 2, 2019

“We've stabilised the situation and arrested a few dozen people already,” Johannesburg police spokesman Wayne Minaar said.

“We can’t confirm the final figure right now but they will be charged for public violence ... There’s also a charge of attempted murder being investigated.”

The wave of violence began last week in Pretoria, the country’s administrative capital, reportedly after a taxi driver was shot dead by a presumed drug dealer, who was a foreign national.

Some reports indicate that the current riots began after a fire in a building that killed three residents while others speculate that, with unemployment close to 30 percent, the general population is becoming increasingly desperate.

@TeamNews24 Protesters taking away a fridge from one of the stores pic.twitter.com/tT5xd5759T — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) September 2, 2019

The unrest comes amid a backdrop of escalating tensions between authorities and foreign nationals over widespread efforts to shut down illegally operated businesses, including taxis and commercial trucking.

⚠️ALERT⚠️

Protest Action at Turffontein Rd & Hay Str in Turffontein. The road is barricaded with burning tyres & rocks. @JoburgMPD are on scene. Please avoid & use alternative routes. #JHBTrafficpic.twitter.com/oNzJtj1Ih1 — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 2, 2019

Truck and bus drivers have been warned by the International Cross-Border Traders Association that they may be targeted in attacks, as the situation continues to deteriorate.

Meanwhile the Zambian Ministry of Transport and Communications has issued a directive instructing Zambian truck and bus drivers to park their vehicles and avoid traveling to or through South Africa while the current wave of violence continues.

The continuing spate of xenophobic violence has been widely condemned by politicians and human rights organisations.

Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in #SouthAfrica by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection. Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures. @NigeriaGov@DigiCommsNG@GovernmentZA@DIRCO_ZA — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) September 2, 2019

The Nigerian Minister for Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama described the situation as “sickening and depressing” while also decrying “ineffective police protection.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele declared the Johannesburg looting as a national emergency.

Looters were caught in Possession of this👇fridge & they were arrested last night during the riots in Cleveland & Jeppestown. pic.twitter.com/nh7SMBKVMd — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 2, 2019

