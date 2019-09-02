All aboard the crazy train? Pakistan’s railways minister threatens India with mini nukes

Islamabad possesses tiny nuclear bombs that will decimate India in the inevitable war that will break out in a matter of weeks, according to Pakistan’s minister of…railways?

Railways minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, who is in charge of his country’s choo-choo trains and not of its nuclear arsenal, has announced that Pakistan has developed nukes that weigh as little as 125 grams.

And there’s some more bad news for India: According to Ahmad –who clearly knows what’s he’s talking about– these miniature marvels of nuclear weaponry are highly sophisticated and can strike targets inside India with pinpoint precision.

Also on rt.com Kashmir is ‘definitely a nuclear flashpoint,’ Pakistan Armed Forces spokesman warns

These wonder weapons will undoubtedly come in handy when India and Pakistan go to war in October or November – another one of Ahmad’s in-the-know observations.

The imaginative train minister made headlines last week after a microphone he was holding gave him a brief electric shock as he denounced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally.

India’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status in August has inflamed tensions with neighboring Pakistan. India insists that its actions in the disputed territory were necessary in order to defend human rights and combat rampant terrorism and corruption.

Both nations possess nuclear weapons. Pakistan’s military spokesman recently warned that the crisis in Kashmir could spark a nuclear conflict.

Also on rt.com India vowed not to use nukes first, but that may change one day – defense minister

Like this story? Share it with a friend!