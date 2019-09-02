 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Violent protests in New Delhi after ‘kidnapping’ & ‘forced conversion’ of young girl in Pakistan

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 10:06
Get short URL
Violent protests in New Delhi after ‘kidnapping’ & ‘forced conversion’ of young girl in Pakistan
© ANI
A massive protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi turned violent Monday after a second Sikh girl was allegedly kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam over the weekend.

Protesters were prevented from submitting a memorandum at the Pakistan High Commission, at which point the protests became violent as demonstrators pushed back against police and overwhelmed security barricades, with many climbing over police posts and chanting anti-Pakistan slogans.

The girl was reportedly in a relationship with a classmate, Babar Aman, whose brother has been arrested since news of her disappearance broke. 

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar condemned the recent abductions, conversions and forced marriages. An 18-year-old daughter of a priest was recently abducted at gunpoint before being forced to marry a Muslim man.

The high-profile abductions and subsequent protests come at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following a prolonged spate of cross border incidents at the Kashmir border since February.

Protesters burned an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the weekend while venting their anger at the treatment of religious minorities in Pakistan.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies