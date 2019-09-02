Gaddafi supporters flock to streets to mark 50th anniversary of 1st September revolution (VIDEO)

Supporters of Muammar Gaddafi flooded the town of Bani Walid to mark half a century since the overthrow of the monarchy by army officers led by the late Libyan leader, brutally killed by pro-NATO rebels some 8 years ago.

Residents of Bani Walid, a small desert town which remained loyal to Gaddafi even after his gruesome execution as result of the 2011 NATO-led intervention, swarmed the streets on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the 1969 revolution that brought down the court of King Idris abolishing the Libyan monarchy.

Many who descended on downtown Bani Walid were waving green flags, Libya’s national flag under Gaddafi, and carrying posters with the images of Gaddafi and his second son, Saif al-Islam. Cars with lights on honked their horns in celebration as they drove past the jubiliant demonstrators, seen on RT's video agency Ruptly video.

The military takeover on September 1, 1969, was spearheaded by Gaddafi, who led the group of 70 young officers to seize power in what became known as a “bloodless coup” for it did not result in any violence or death.

Also on rt.com 3 UN staff killed, dozens of civilians injured in car bombing in Benghazi, Libya (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

This is in a stark contrast to Gaddafi's own fate, who was tortured and killed by militants loyal to the Western-backed rebels in October 2011. His death plunged Libya into political chaos, that left the North African country, once the continent's richest, in shambles. Almost 8 years since Qaddafi’s demise, Libya is still torn between various military factions, with the UN-backed government in Tripoli and forces led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar vying for the control over its vast oil resources.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!